Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.20

Shares of Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and traded as high as $3.57. Optex Systems shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 9,928 shares trading hands.

Optex Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $23.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11.

Get Optex Systems alerts:

Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 7.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Optex Systems

Optex Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Optex Systems stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Optex Systems Holdings, Inc ( OTCMKTS:OPXS Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 442,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 6.54% of Optex Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, and commander weapon station sights; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Optex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.