O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $936.25.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $969.23. The stock had a trading volume of 276,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,336. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $647.54 and a one year high of $975.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $931.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $872.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,967,000 after acquiring an additional 32,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 261,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after purchasing an additional 548,065 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

