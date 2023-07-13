Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.39

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.39 and traded as low as $8.11. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 2,127 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Patriot National Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Patriot National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PNBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The bank reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $8.85 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNBK. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Patriot National Bancorp by 16.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Patriot National Bancorp by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Patriot National Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 164,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

