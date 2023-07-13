Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.98

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.98 and traded as low as C$3.90. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$3.90, with a volume of 28,286 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th.
Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$433.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.02.
Plaza Retail REIT Dividend Announcement
Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.
