Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) Trading 2.2% Higher

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $8.99. 83,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 124,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Ponce Financial Group Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $223.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Ponce Financial Group had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $17.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ponce Financial Group

In other Ponce Financial Group news, CEO Carlos P. Naudon acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,474.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDLB. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 2,054,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 635,629 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 676,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 166,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 508,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 22,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 370,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ponce Financial Group

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

