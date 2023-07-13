Premia (PREMIA) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. Premia has a market cap of $6.74 million and $5,741.91 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Premia token can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00002100 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Premia has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Premia Token Profile

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official website is premia.finance.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

