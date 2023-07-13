Prime Global Capital Group (OTCMKTS:PGCG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Prime Global Capital Group Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PGCG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Prime Global Capital Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Prime Global Capital Group Price Performance
Prime Global Capital Group Company Profile
Prime Global Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Plantation Business and Real Estate Business. The Plantation business segment focuses on the oil palm and durian plantation. The Real Estate Business segment deals with the acquisition and development of commercial and residential real estate properties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Prime Global Capital Group
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Prime Global Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Global Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.