Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Truist Financial

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.25.

Primerica stock opened at $202.57 on Monday. Primerica has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $205.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.47%.

In related news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $322,915.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,435,625.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total transaction of $322,915.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,435,625.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $2,119,760. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

