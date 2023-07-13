Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRMW. TheStreet cut shares of Primo Water from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.33.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of PRMW opened at $12.79 on Friday. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.52%.

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Primo Water by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Primo Water by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Primo Water by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 141,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Primo Water by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Primo Water by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.