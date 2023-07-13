Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Pulmonx Price Performance

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $515.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.38. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03.

Insider Transactions at Pulmonx

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $32,660.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,911.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $32,660.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,911.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $43,348.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 157,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,376 shares of company stock worth $326,319. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. General Electric Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,669,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 3,626.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 43,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

