QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.80 Million

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $236,748.36 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for $0.0673 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 71,348,557 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 71,348,557 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.06772964 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $242,102.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

