Qtum Hits 1-Day Volume of $30.91 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $285.52 million and $30.91 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.73 or 0.00008981 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,871.93 or 0.06166662 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00042785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00029704 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00017397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013601 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,736,154 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

