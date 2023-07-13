Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Shares Up 0.2%

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.64 and last traded at C$6.49. 135,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 138,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REAL. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Real Matters Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$472.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.23.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

