ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $26,887.32 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.36 or 0.00318068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013263 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017300 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000107 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000426 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

