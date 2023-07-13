Reviewing AGF Management (AGFMF) and The Competition

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,202 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AGF Management to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AGF Management and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AGF Management N/A N/A 8.23 AGF Management Competitors $212.22 million -$7.59 million -2.61

AGF Management’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AGF Management. AGF Management is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGF Management N/A N/A N/A AGF Management Competitors 370.46% 7.83% 5.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares AGF Management and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AGF Management and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGF Management 0 1 0 0 2.00 AGF Management Competitors 1052 4588 6002 82 2.44

AGF Management currently has a consensus price target of $8.95, indicating a potential upside of 55.38%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 86.68%. Given AGF Management’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AGF Management has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.3% of AGF Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AGF Management pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.8%. AGF Management pays out 154.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.1% and pay out 715.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. AGF Management is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

AGF Management competitors beat AGF Management on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

AGF Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages. With approximately $53 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol [AGF.B].

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.