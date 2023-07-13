Round Dollar (RD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.93 Billion

Round Dollar (RD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last week, Round Dollar has traded 59% lower against the U.S. dollar. Round Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $5.64 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Round Dollar token can currently be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00006728 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar was first traded on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

