Royal Bank of Canada Cuts MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $545.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $600.00 to $545.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $562.00.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $497.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI has a 1-year low of $385.00 and a 1-year high of $572.50.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 657.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

