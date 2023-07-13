Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SAWLF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Shawcor in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.58.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor Trading Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS SAWLF opened at $15.31 on Monday. Shawcor has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.