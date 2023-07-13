Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $61.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SEE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Sealed Air from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE opened at $43.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $62.14.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Sealed Air by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

