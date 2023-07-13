Secret Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.91 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $8.91 million and approximately $1,942.64 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Secret has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.41 or 0.00231810 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00050194 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00028383 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00029803 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003322 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00297245 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $797.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

