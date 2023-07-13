Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SES shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial raised Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bankshares raised Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

SES stock opened at C$6.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.19 and a twelve month high of C$8.76.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$416.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$413.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 17.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6602238 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

