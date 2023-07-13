SEMAFO (OTCMKTS:SEMFF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

SEMAFO Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEMFF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 55,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.
SEMAFO Stock Up 4.4 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47.
About SEMAFO
SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.
