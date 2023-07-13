Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $335.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $291.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SWAV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $281.50.

SWAV opened at $281.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Shockwave Medical has a one year low of $172.50 and a one year high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total transaction of $69,625.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $265,199.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,378,922.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total transaction of $69,625.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at $899,802.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,481,791 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

