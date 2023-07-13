Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Reaches $181.54 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $181.54 million and $3.00 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,355.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.31 or 0.00317272 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.04 or 0.00935722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.15 or 0.00537465 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00061740 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00129985 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,617,685,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,595,410,297 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

