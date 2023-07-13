Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.43

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and traded as low as $2.41. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 29,633 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Siebert Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Siebert Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $81.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.