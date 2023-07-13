SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Shares Down 3.1%

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.62 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15). Approximately 294,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 386,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.13 ($0.16).

SkinBioTherapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £20.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -587.50 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 1.77.

About SkinBioTherapeutics

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health. It develops SkinBiotix technology that can enhance the formation of multi-protein complexes and prevent passage toxins, molecules, and ions, as well as pathogens; and AxisBiotix that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

