SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Raised to $41.00 at Mizuho

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SM. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.55.

NYSE:SM opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 4.37. SM Energy has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 41.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in SM Energy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,226,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

