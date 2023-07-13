Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on July 20th

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5119 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a payout ratio of 129.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to earn $10.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $12.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.8%.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

SQM traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $80.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,942. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average of $78.50. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $60.21 and a one year high of $115.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.49). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 82.96%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 238,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 16.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after buying an additional 24,314 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Trium Capital LLP raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 25,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 17.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.19.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.