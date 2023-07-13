Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.00

Shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.00 and traded as low as $1.90. Sotherly Hotels shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 27,687 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sotherly Hotels from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sotherly Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 13.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00.
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
