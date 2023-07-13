SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Shares Up 1.2%

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.31 and last traded at $41.79. Approximately 150,928 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 70,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.97.

Institutional Trading of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 177.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 40,871 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 803.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,971,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-linked government bonds from non-US developed nations as well as emerging market countries.

