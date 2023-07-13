Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.84 and last traded at $44.84. Approximately 152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.19.

SEPJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,650 ($46.96) to GBX 4,280 ($55.06) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,650 ($46.96) to GBX 4,250 ($54.68) in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.91.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

