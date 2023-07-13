Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for July 12th (CRAI, CSX, DXLG, GPI, LINC, MMM, O, ORLY, SAIC, SASR)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, July 12th:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

3M (NYSE:MMM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

WW International (NYSE:WW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

