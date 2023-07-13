StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $4.42 on Monday. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lipocine will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel purchased 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $43,791.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,312.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspan Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lipocine in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lipocine by 474.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the period.

Lipocine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.