StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.16. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.66.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LiqTech International
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.