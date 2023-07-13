StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.16. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.66.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 7.5% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

