StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised New Concept Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.31.

New Concept Energy ( NYSE:GBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 90.57% and a return on equity of 4.20%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

