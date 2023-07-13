StockNews.com Downgrades Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) to Sell

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BIP stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $35.84. 193,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,638. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $43.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,460,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,056,000 after buying an additional 2,134,502 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,784,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,123 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,100,000 after acquiring an additional 938,006 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,203,000 after acquiring an additional 685,194 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,394,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,695,000 after acquiring an additional 594,448 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

