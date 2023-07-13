StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Stock Performance

NYSE BSMX opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $7.11.

Get Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México alerts:

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.73%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 2,528.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 569.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 202,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

See Also

