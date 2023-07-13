StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Stock Performance
NYSE BSMX opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $7.11.
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.73%.
Institutional Trading of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México
About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México
Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.
