StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

FreightCar America Price Performance

RAIL opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Transactions at FreightCar America

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other FreightCar America news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James R. Meyer acquired 12,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $36,659.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,114.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigris Felan Jose De acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,217. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,678 shares of company stock valued at $109,057 over the last 90 days. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 38,276.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 12.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 806,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Further Reading

