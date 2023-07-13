StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Price Performance

NVIV opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. InVivo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of InVivo Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVIV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.