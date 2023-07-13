StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
