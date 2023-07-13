Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered Suncor Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

