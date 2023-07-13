Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Trading Up 2.1%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $6.01. 64,536 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 45,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZPTAF. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.

Surge Energy Increases Dividend

About Surge Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0301 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 6.59%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.97%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

