Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Trading Up 2.1%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $6.01. 64,536 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 45,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZPTAF. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Surge Energy Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.
Surge Energy Increases Dividend
About Surge Energy
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
