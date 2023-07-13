Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sweetgreen in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SG stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.93. Sweetgreen has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Mcphail sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $59,843.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,332.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sweetgreen news, insider James Mcphail sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $59,843.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,332.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,507.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,293 shares of company stock worth $692,707 in the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,688,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,157,000 after buying an additional 90,170 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,070 shares during the last quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,352,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 45,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 85,585 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

