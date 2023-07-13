TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Trading 2.4% Higher

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Free Report) was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €8.97 ($9.86) and last traded at €8.94 ($9.83). Approximately 496,162 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.74 ($9.60).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEG shares. Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($13.08) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.79) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 27th. Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.69) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.09) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.14) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

