Takkt (ETR:TTK) Trading 0.3% Higher

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €14.04 ($15.43) and last traded at €14.00 ($15.38). Approximately 8,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.96 ($15.34).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($18.68) price objective on Takkt in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $911.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.16.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, and swivel chairs, as well as special-purpose products, such as environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials under the KAISER+KRAFT brand; and office and business equipment to smaller corporate customers under the Certeo and Büromöbelonline brands.

