Ternium (NYSE:TX) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.
Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Ternium from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ternium has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.14.
Ternium Price Performance
Shares of Ternium stock opened at $42.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45. Ternium has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $45.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 1,971.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 793.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.
About Ternium
Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.
