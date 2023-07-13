Terra Price Tops $0.58 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $185.65 million and approximately $21.50 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001913 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000913 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002479 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001043 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 319,756,771 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

