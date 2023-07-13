The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Sells $24,097.92 in Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $24,097.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $179,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, May 8th, Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $23,604.00.

Shares of HIG opened at $72.60 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

