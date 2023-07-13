Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Acquires £14,520 in Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Hughes bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £14,520 ($18,680.05).
Trident Royalties Stock Performance
Shares of TRR opened at GBX 46 ($0.59) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 51.09. Trident Royalties Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 36 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 60.44 ($0.78). The company has a market capitalization of £134.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,600.00 and a beta of 0.33.
Trident Royalties Company Profile
