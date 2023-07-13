Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Acquires £14,520 in Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Hughes bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £14,520 ($18,680.05).

Trident Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of TRR opened at GBX 46 ($0.59) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 51.09. Trident Royalties Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 36 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 60.44 ($0.78). The company has a market capitalization of £134.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,600.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Trident Royalties Company Profile

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. The company operates through Precious, Bulk Battery, Metals, and Base segments. Its portfolio consists of gold, copper, silver, lithium, and iron ore. The company's activities located in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, Peru, Canada, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, and Kenya.

