UBS Group Cuts Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $40.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CAG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $32.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $41.30.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,151,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,055,000 after purchasing an additional 401,379 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 114.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,021 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,025,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,755,000 after acquiring an additional 212,269 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,944,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,165 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

